Lowell, MA

Spring Awakening

 4 days ago

After a year of cancelled or online productions, the Middlesex community was excited to see live performances return to the Kaye Theatre on May 21-22, 2021. Set in late 19th century Germany, but with an alternative rock and roll score, Spring Awakening examines the fraught world of adolescents coming of age. Though the original play was written in 1890, the many issues it explores – isolation, depression, abuse, and suicide – remain relevant more than a century later, ultimately highlighting the importance of community and connection.

