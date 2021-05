Online retailing is a concept that has been around now for years. The success of various online stores such as Amazon has attracted different sellers to offer their products for sale. Though everyone is rushing to ensure their products are available online, not everyone is getting the money. Some sellers still find it hard to cash in despite the buzz around online trading. Online business, primarily retailing on Amazon, is a more complex process than you think. It goes beyond just making your product or brand visible. You need to grasp more than just the basics; selling on Amazon requires a plan and strategy for you to be among the best sellers.