The 50+ Best Tech Gift Ideas for Everyone

Nearly everything we use these days has gotten a “smart” upgrade, from fitness gear and beauty tools to crafting and beyond. You’d be hard-pressed to find a category that hasn’t gotten the high-tech treatment, but that doesn’t mean everything is equipped with a touch screen or requires a smartphone app (though many do offer the best of digital and analog worlds).

If you're looking for the best tech gifts for moms , dads, grads , kids or anyone else you appreciate, we've rounded up ideas for every type of recipient. Whether you're shopping for an aspiring filmmaker , an audiophile , a film famnatic , a beauty buff, a Star Wars superfan or even someone who wants to unplug more , check out our top picks below categorized by price, from under-$50 finds to splurge presents at $1,000. And if you're seeking more sustainable tech gifts, Back Market , Amazon's Renewed store and Best Buy's online Outlet are among the online retailers that offer refurbished tablets, phones, laptops and more gear for the eco-conscious giftee or budget-minded shopper.

The Best Tech Gifts Under $50

1. Sengled Smart Light Bulbs

Giftees can always set the right scene with Sengled’s smart light bulbs , which don’t require a separate hub and offer a spectrum of 16 million colors. The bulbs are dimmable and connect directly to Wi-Fi, so users can go from amber to cool white or any other color of the rainbow directly through the phone app. They can be customized by room, set on a specific schedule or timer and controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, these energy-saving light bulbs reduce consumption by up to 80 percent.

Buy: Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, 4-Pack $29.99

2. Logitec K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

Available in five colors, Logitec’s K380 wireless multi-device keyboard (compatible with Apple, Android and PC) makes it easier for giftees to type on the go on their phone or tablet.

Buy: Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard $39.99

3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

For the cord-cutters, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K plugs into HD and 4K UHD TVs and smart projectors to make streaming easier. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on select content, so you know they’ll enjoy an upgraded home theater experience.

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device $39.99

4. Anker Kids Portable Charger for Fire Kids and Pro Tablets

Kiddos can stay plugged in while on the go with Anker’s durable 10,000 mAh portable charger, which is compatible with Amazon’s Fire 7 to 10 tablets (including the Pro and HD editions). Available in blue and pink, the mobile battery can fully charge devices in as little as 3.5 hours.

Buy: Anker Kids Portable Charger for Fire Kids and Pro Tablets $32.99

5. WeMo Smart Plug 3-Pack

The best tech gifts don’t need to be the priciest gadgets . Everything from floor lamps to toasters can get a smart upgrade when they’re plugged into these Wi-Fi-enabled WeMo outlets , which can be paired with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant for controlling nearly any device via voice or smartphone.

Buy: Wemo Smart Plugs, 3-Pack

6. Elenco Snap Circuits Jr. Electronics Exploration Kit

No matter their age, DIY techies will appreciate Elenco’s Snap Circuits Jr. electronics exploration kit that lets them learn how to program an Arduino, the open-source micro-controller that’s a favorite among budding makers and professional programmers alike. This set includes an Arduino Uno board and 30 snap-on circuit sets that giftees can make into more than 100 projects.

Buy: Elenco Snap Circuits Jr. Electronics Exploration Kit $28.99

7. Otamatone Portable Synthesizer Toy

We’ll give you a minute to Google the vast library of Otamatone covers before you decide to treat your giftee (who may or may not be musically inclined) to the adorable — and potentially annoying — portable synthesizer toy . The popular Japanese electronic musical instrument comes in other cute designs and makes a fun gift for kids or anyone else who loves to play with sound.

Buy: Otamatone Portable Synthesizer Toy $34.99

8. Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera

Pet parents will love Petcube’s compact 1080p HD camera with two-way audio for monitoring their furballs. It has night vision of up to 30 feet, a 110-degree wide-angle view and 8x zoom, plus built-in vet chat through the Petcube app so you can consult a pro if you see any concerning behavior from your pet.

Buy: Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera $39.99

9. iClever TransNova Kids Bluetooth Headphones

Budding music lovers (and caretakers who don’t want to hear their preschooler’s playlist for the zillionth time) can listen to their favorite tunes in style with iClever’s tot-friendly TransNova Bluetooth headphones (on sale when you clip the $12 off coupon on the Amazon product page), which have a built-in microphone and a volume limiter that lets grown-ups set the maximum decibel level. Cool kids can swap out the detachable headphone covers to customize the look of their gear, and wearers will get 45 hours of playtime when the device is fully charged. They boast 40-millimeter Neodymium drivers, so pint-sized audiophiles will enjoy deep bass and clear mid and high ranges. The headphones also come with a portable travel case.

Buy: iClever TransNova Kids Bluetooth Headphones $39.99

9. Blue Snowball USB Microphone

Whether they’re an aspiring podcaster or simply looking to upgrade their video call audio, Blue’s Snowball USB microphone will give users crystal-clear sougooglend when they’re live streaming on Twitch, calling over Zoom or chatting on Discord. The mic’s cardioid pickup pattern ensures focused sound, and design lovers will dig the retro look with modern technology.

Buy: Blue Snowball Ice USB Microphone $39.99

10. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

With a range of up to 250 feet, Tile’s waterproof Mate Bluetooth tracker helps your most forgetful giftee to keep track of their keys, wallet and other essentials.

Buy: Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $24.99

The Best Tech Gifts Under $100

1. Star Wars L0-LA59 Droid Toy Animatronic Edition

One of the best tech gifts for Star Wars superfans is this LOLA droid toy , which comes in an animatronic and interactive options. Both have fun lights and sounds just like young Princess Leia’s playful robot in Obi-Wan Kenobi , and the animatronic edition has a built-in sensor that activates 45 different light, sound and movement combinations.

Buy: L0-LA59 Droid Toy Animatronic Edition $71.99

2. Bellroy Tech Kit

Giftees can keep all of their cables and tech accoutrements untangled with Bellroy’s Tech Kit , which has stretchy mesh pockets for cords and chargers, a partition with elastic organizers and a magnetic slip compartment for a power bank. It’s also made from recycled woven fabric and unzips to lay flat for easy access.

3. TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller

TriggerPoint’s Grid Vibe Plus foam roller offers four vibration settings that are designed to boost circulation and flexibility pre-workout and soothe sore muscles afterward. It’s small enough to fit into a gym bag and the rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to two hours.

Buy: TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller $63.08

4. Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

For your favorite shutterbug who wants the option to print their own digital photos, Canon’s portable Ivy photo printer easily syncs to smartphones and produces pocket-sized images.

Buy: Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones $89.00

5. Lunii My Fabulous Storyteller

For parents seeking screen-free entertainment without losing the tech element, Lunii’s My Fabulous storyteller (currently 20 percent off on Amazon) lets kids choose their own audio adventures while encouraging their imaginations. Designed for ages 3 to 10, the interactive device includes 48 pre-loaded tales that prompt little ones to select their character, setting and other story elements. Best of all, you don’t need Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to set the device up; you can download new content by connecting the unit directly via USB cable to Mac or Windows computers.

Buy: Lunii My Fabulous Storyteller $79.90

6. Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Sometimes we need tech to keep track of our devices, and that’s where Apple’s AirTags come in. Recipients who are attached to their iPhone (but not so tethered to the rest of their belongings) can find their misplaced items using the AirTag, which can play a sound on the built-in speaker and works with Siri when you ask for help with voice commands.

Buy: Apple AirTag 4-Pack $94.98

7. Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator Mega Man Life Synthesizer and Sequencer

Drummers, gamers and professional hitmakers alike will dig Teenage Engineering’s lineup of pocket-sized synths and sequencers , which include this cool Mega Man portable synthesizer that lets users make chiptune arrangements with 15 different video game-inspired sounds and a micro drum kit, plus a distortion filter and glitch effects. It’s equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can listen on the go, and you can connect it to external devices and the company’s other pocket operators with standard audio cables.

Buy: Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator Mega Man Synthesizer and Sequencer $84.78

8. Moleskine Pen+ Ellipse Smart Writing Set Pen & Dotted Smart Notebook

Moleskine is already a trusted name among writers and stationery enthusiasts who prefer to sketch or jot their ideas onto paper. The iconic company’s Pen+ smart pen and notebook tablet set lets your giftee digitize their hand-written notes and share, search, edit, and organize their ideas using the app (compatible with both Android and iOS). Users can also record audio to accompany their notes, save files as PDFs, and upload to Evernote or Google Workspace apps. The digital-meets-analog writing set includes a charging cable and extra ink refill for the pen.

Buy: Moleskine Pen+ Ellipse Smart Pen & Notebook Set $99.50

9. Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Station

Now available in a stylish linen, Courant’s Oprah Winfrey -approved Catch 3 wireless charging station is for recipients who prefer to keep their devices powered up on something that looks right at home with their fashionable abode. This Qi-certified pad delivers fast charging to most smartphones (including iPhones), while the tray lets users keep their keys, wallet, jewelry and other items in one place after a long day.

Buy: Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Station $99.99

10. Divoom Ditoo Programmable Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker

Divoom’s adorable Ditoo Bluetooth speaker and retro game console makes a great gift for the tinkerers, coders, gamers and music lovers in your life. Giftees can use the brand’s app to design their own pixel art, animation or scrolling message, and it’s loaded with classic games should they get bored at their desk.

Buy: Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker $99.90

11. JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Keep their beats and bass going with JBL’s newest Flip 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker , one of the best tech gifts for serious music lovers and those on the go. It comes in a range of colors and promises 12 hours of listening time, and giftees can also use JBL PartyBoost to pair it with the brand’s other speakers.

Buy: JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $116.95

The Best Tech Gifts Under $200

1. STM Goods ChargeTree Go

STM Goods’ handy wireless charging station lets them easily power up their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods (or other Qi-enabled devices) while they’re at home or traveling.

2. Theragun Mini

Whether they’re a fitness enthusiast or constantly slouching, the Theragun Mini is the perfect tech gift for anyone who could use an instant massage.

3. Kindle Paperwhite E-Book Reader

Your beloved bibliophiles will always have plenty of page-turners with the Kindle Paperwhite e-book reader , one of the best tablets for reading books on the go . Measuring 6.8 inches, the lightweight tablet offers up to 10 weeks of battery life and 8 GB of storage, which means readers can store thousands of titles on their device. Bookworms can also enjoy stress-free poolside or bathtime reading on the waterproof device, and night owls can adjust the screen’s warmth from white to amber for easy evening use. The Kindle also pairs with Bluetooth headphones and Audible subscriptions for those who want to go hands-free.

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $159.99

4. Beast Blender and Hydration System

They won’t mind leaving the sleek Beast Blender out on the counter, thanks to the minimalist design that has won over Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Halle Berry. It can quickly whip up smoothies, hot soups and more with the press of a button, and the blender monitors its internal temperature and the stainless steel blade’s speed to avoid overheating. It comes in three stylish colors, and this set includes 1000mL and 500mL blending vessels, two storage lids, a drinking lid, a carry cap and a 750mL hydration vessel with an infusion chamber and lid.

5. Loftie Clock

If your tech-overloaded pal could use a little (or a lot) less screen time, Loftie’s smart clock helps snoozers unplug from their smartphones at night to get better sleep. The device’s nightlight lets users know when it’s time for light’s out, and phone-free content such as guided meditations, sound baths, sleep-inducing stories, and breathwork will help people drift off to dreamland. Those who prefer to listen to their own tunes can connect to the clock via Bluetooth and use it as a speaker.

When it’s time to rise and shine, Loftie’s two-phase alarm gently awakens (instead of jolts) users so they can start the day on a relaxing note. The company also updates its clock content regularly, so your giftee can expect new features, alarms, and more.

6. Aura Carver Digital Photo Frame

Keep the memories rolling by gifting loved ones Aura’s 10.1-inch Carver Luxe digital photo frame (on sale for 20% off on Amazon), which makes it easy to display your favorite pictures in true color. One of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things of 2021 , this versatile frame’s sleek design blends seamlessly into homes and offices, and the Amazon Alexa-compatible device comes with unlimited free cloud storage.

Buy: Aura Carver Luxe Digital Photo Frame (reg. $179) $179.00

7. Breo Box Subscription

If you’ve always got your eye on the next smart home gadget or wellness trend, then Breo Box is for you. Available as a one-time box purchase ($175) or quarterly deliveries ($339 to $599), the subscription box features the latest tech products, the best kitchen accessories, the coolest fitness gear and more — think items like Oxo Good Grips’ spiralizer and slicer set, Sohp touchless soap dispenser, Casalink smart Wi-Fi plugs and an Ekho waterproof sport camera, to name just a few things in past boxes.

8. Sonos Roam Speaker

Now music lovers and home theater enthusiasts can experience vibrant sound wherever they go with Sonos’ latest Roam portable speaker , which works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. The Bluetooth device is waterproof and resistant to damage from drops, and delivers up to 10 hours of battery life. As far as sound, expect the same audio quality that Sonos is known for: think crisp acoustics and vocals to room-filling music.

9. Ember Mug²

Why settle for a basic mug when you can treat your giftee to coffee or tea that stays at their preferred drinking temperature? Ember recently upgraded its 10-ounce smart mug with better battery life so it stays warm for 1.5 hours or all day when it’s on the charging coaster. Drinkers can use the app to set their desired temperature from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit and create personalized presets for their favorite beverages, while a smart LED light indicates when the mug has reached the right temp. The chic vessel (now available in four metallic scratch-free finishes) also has an auto-sleep feature that turns the device off when it’s empty or senses inactivity for two hours.

Buy: Ember Mug² in Copper $145.99

10. Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Plus tablet lets you watch movies, listen to music, take video calls, check email, control your smart home gadgets, and more, so it makes a great affordable tech gift for the plugged-in busy bees on your list. It comes with 4GB of memory 32 or 64 GB of storage, wireless charging and a 12-hour battery life. Gift a microSD card of up to 1 TB to expand their space; bundled options with accessories are also available.

Buy: Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet $179.99

11. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro Plus Multicooker

Instant Pot’s newest Pro Plus Wi-Fi pressure cooker might just be the closest thing to gifting your loved ones a robot chef. Sync the multi-tasking appliance to the brand’s app for access to over 1,000 pre-programmed recipes and schedule, adjust and monitor your food when you’re out of the house or just in another room. Design updates include a large, easy-to-read LCD screen, NutriBoost technology that helps to release more flavor, a quieter steam release switch and an upgraded stainless steel inner pot featuring thicker metal and an easier-to-grasp handle.

Buy: Instant Pot Pro Plus Wi-Fi Smart Pressure Cooker $178.88

12. Halo Bolt Portable Phone and Laptop Charger and Car Jump Starter

This Swiss army knife-like charging station will keep tech-obsessed people powered up no matter where they are — even on the road. Should their car battery die, Halo Bolt’s portable charger doubles as an automobile emergency device that can jump-start batteries and keep areas well-lit with a built-in LED flood light. The charger protects items from short-circuiting and over-voltaging, and it’s equipped with two USB outputs for charging laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. A wall charger is included and you can choose from a variety of colors and patterns for techies who don’t want to sacrifice style.

Buy: Halo Bolt Portable Phone and Laptop Charger and Car Jump Starter $109.70

13. Polaroid Now+ Starter Set

Polaroid’s newest Now+ instant film camera gives photography enthusiasts the best of the analog and digital worlds. Shutterbugs can snap on the included lens filters or sync the Bluetooth-enabled device with the accompanying smartphone app to unlock additional creative tools , including double exposure, light painting and more.

The Best Tech Gifts Under $300

1. AZIO Retro Compact Bluetooth Keyboard with Armrest

For tablet users (or giftees who want to type on their smartphone), this cool retro Bluetooth keyboard lets vintage-loving techies get the tactile satisfaction of a 1940s typewriter with the responsiveness of modern technology. Compatible with Macs and PCs, this keyboard can be used wired or wireless and comes with a matching armrest.

Buy: AZIO Retro Compact Bluetooth Keyboard with Armrest $229.99

2. Chalonne Sedona Leather Apple Watch Straps

Upgrade their Apple Watch with this luxe leather embroidered strap set by Chalonne . Compatible with Series 1 to 7 devices, the straps come in a wide range of colors and hardware options to suit their style. The French company donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for every strap sold.

3. Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses

Want to upgrade their eyewear so they can focus on taking in the sights and sounds — without worrying about documenting every moment? Ray-Ban’s smart Stories sunglasses (a partnership between the iconic eyewear brand and Meta) lets giftees stay hands-free and stylish during their adventures, thanks to two 5MP cameras that can capture photos and video, built-in speakers for listening to audio and a microphone for recording and taking voice commands. The connected frames require a mobile phone and wireless internet, plus a Facebook account and the Facebook View app if they want to share their content online. Choose from sunglasses or optical frames in Ray-Ban’s popular Wayfarer, Meteor or round styles.

4. Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Design-minded home baristas will always have a freshly-brewed cup with this handsome smart coffee maker (reg. $349), which comes in matte black and white and stainless steel options. Recipients can customize their java to their personal tastes (such as the temperature and from light to bold), whether it’s an entire pot for guests or just one cup. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so users can just say a voice command to ensure that joe is on the way.

Buy: Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker $289.99

5. Ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler

Starry hairstylist Justine Marjan is among the Hollywood-beloved pros who keep Ghd’s new Unplugged cordless styler in their tress maintenance kits. The portable hair device gives up to 20 minutes of on-the-go styling and is safe for all hair types and textures. The flight-friendly styler comes with a heat-resistant case and USB-C cable for charging.

6. Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector

On-the-go film fanatics can turn any spot into a movie theater with Kodak’s Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico projector , which delivers 1080p HD video as large as 150 inches on any wall or other flat surface. You can plug in an Amazon Firestick or Roku to watch movies and TVs from your streaming accounts or mirror your laptop or smartphone screen for presentations. It has built-in speakers and USB ports for supporting flash drives loaded with photo or video files, and the rechargeable battery lasts up to 2.5 hours.

Buy: KODAK Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector $219.99

7. Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer

Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer is one of the best tech gifts you can give to your favorite plugged-in chef (and it’s 40 percent off for a limited time on Amazon). This kitchen must-have’s Element iQ system automatically adjusts the cooking temperature and time, whether it’s baking pizza or cookies, toasting up to six slices of bread, slow cooking, air frying, and other techniques.

Buy: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer $279.95

8. Cricut Explore Air 2 + Everything Bundle

If your loved one wants to take their arts and crafts to the next level, Cricut’s Explore Air 2 machine can help them whip up professional-looking cards, shirts, home decor, gifts, and much more. The device can cut over 100 materials, including ucardstock, paper, vinyl, cork, fabric, glitter paper, vinyl, iron-on transfers, and much more, and users can connect tools for cutting, writing, foiling, and more to expand their DIY capabilities.

The Bluetooth-enabled machine allows crafters to download designs and more, and the Everything Bundle includes a variety of supplies, machine tools, accessories, and mats so that recipients can create right out of the box.

Buy: Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle - Beginner Guide, Tool Kit, Vinyl Pack, Designs & Project Inspiration $259.99

9. AeroGarden Harvest Elite Hydroponic Garden

AeroGarden’s foolproof Harvest Elite garden makes a great gift for tech-savvy green or gray thumbs who live in small spaces. The modern stainless steel design fits with most interior decor styles, and the soil-free and non-GMO seed pods and energy-efficient LED lighting system make it easy to grow herbs, veggies and flowers five times faster than via natural sunlight. This particular model has room for six pods and up to 12 inches of grow height, and users don’t need an app to start gardening. A digital display reminds users when to add water and hpplant food, and there’s also a vacation mode to ensure that the garden isn’t neglected when its plant parents are away.

Buy: AeroGarden Harvest Elite with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, Stainless Steel $204.89

The Best Tech Gifts Under $500

1. Oura Ring Gen3

Loved by health-minded stars including Miranda Kerr , Oura’s third-gen Ring is among the best tech gifts for fitness and wellness enthusiasts. Available in five chic finishes and two styles, the smart wearable tracks sleep, activity, temperature, heart rate, stress, recovery, blood oxygen level and more so that users can live their healthiest, most well-rested lives. It’s water resistant up to 100 meters and lasts for up to seven days on a single charge.

2. Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con

Gamers will love the latest Nintendo Switch OLED ‘s vibrant seven-inch screen and adjustable stand, perfect for playing classics like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart or new and soon-to-come releases such as Pokemon Scartlet and Violet, Sonic Frontiers, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration and more.

3. Rocksteady Stadium 2-Speaker and Subwoofer Pack

We’re fans of Rocksteady’s wireless Stadium speakers , which link seamlessly together to create an immersive portable sound system. This set includes a wireless portable subwoofer (the brand says it’s the first of its kind in the world) which will upgrade any party, picnic and listening session.

4. Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand

Your beloved beauty buff can experience Hollywood-loved facialist Shani Darden’s skin-smoothing treatments (favored by clients like Jessica Alba, January Jones and Emmy Rossum) at home with her facial sculpting tool , which uses sound waves in combination with the aesthetician’s hyaluronic-infused Hydra Prep Gel to sculpt the visage. Regular users say they’ve noticed more relaxed facial muscles as well as fewer fine lines and wrinkles on the forehead, crow’s feet, and nasolabial area. The device has three intensity levels and includes flat disc and precision ball attachments so that users can customize their facials.

5. Almond Cow The Milk Maker

If they love taking a tech approach to their DIY lifestyle, Almond Cow’s Milk Maker Starter Set makes it a cinch to squeeze their own plant-based milks. The device can make nut milks, creamers, soups, cocktails and more, and recipients can use cashews, almonds, oats, coconut shreds and other ingredients to whip up tasty foods. The set includes a glass milk jug, cleaner jug and three-pound bags each of bee-free almonds, organic cashew pieces, organic whole grain oats and organic coconut shreds.

6. TheraFace Pro

From LED and infrared light therapy to microcurrent and muscle-relaxing facial massages, Therabody’s new TheraFace Pro has luxe treatments for anyone who wants to reap the benefits of technology in their skincare routine. The 6-in-1 device will turn their next home facial into a spa-like experience, and it comes with three percussive massage attachments and a soft carrying travel bag.

Buy: TheraFace Pro $399.00

7. Meta Quest 2 VR Headset

Whether your giftee is a gamer, a fitness lover, or a concertgoer who prefers their front-row seat at home, Meta-owned Quest 2 headset will certainly deliver in the entertainment department. The virtual reality device is lighter and more comfortable to wear than its predecessor, and the two haptic feedback-touch controllers, speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, higher-resolution 1832×1920 pixel-per-eye screen, and stunning cinematic sound all combine to deliver more realistic graphics that bring games and content to life in the Metaverse.

That means users don’t have to leave home in order to work out on an Icelandic glacier (among many other Supernatural workouts), to step into the Star Wars universe, or to drop their best DJ beats. And Meta’s platform also offers exclusive events, live shows, films, and more. Recipients will find the unit easy to set up after unboxing (no computer or gaming console needed), but they will need Wi-Fi access, Meta’s free app, and a Facebook account to get started. Games and content may also require additional purchases; the device is available in 64, 128 or 256 GB storage options.

Buy: Meta Quest 2 VR Headset $499.99

7. Muse Meditation Headband

Not everyone needs fancy equipment to meditate — but for those who want to track their actual brainwaves, heart rate and sleep numbers, Muse’s latest version of its EEG-powered S headband can do all of that and more. Equipped with sensors that monitor the mind and body, the device uses a responsive soundscape program (dubbed a “digital sleeping pill”) that automatically adjusts the music as your brain activity changes so that you can drift back to sleep.

The accompanying app syncs the headband to users’ smartphones, so they can monitor their statistics — such as how long they’re in light, deep and REM sleep — and get insight into their meditation or snoozing progress. The app also features guided meditations for the mind, heart, breath and body, and a premium subscription unlocks the ability to layer real-time biofeedback over their own music and more, as well as access to content geared towards stress reduction and sleep.

8. ClicBot Robot Building Starter Kit

Recently seen on The Ellen Degeneres Show , ClicBot’s If Design Award-winning cool coding robot is great for anyone who loves learning how to program. Giftees of all ages can learn how to code and easily make their own creation by connecting ClicBot pieces with built-in accelerometers, gyroscopes, cameras, microphones and sensors for touch, velocity and position variance. Whether they want to make a robot that can grab stuff, zoom around the house or take photos, STEAM-obsessed recipients will have a blast building their problem-solving and creative skills.

The Best Tech Gifts Over $500

1. HTC Vive Flow with Controller

Designed for gaming, meditation, watching movies, hanging out in the metaverse and more, HTC’s Vive VR glasses make it easy to enjoy immersive entertainment at home and on the go. Users can pair it with compatible smartphones to mirror their screen and stream content in virtual reality, or use the controller to navigate through the VR world. The lightweight device folds up into a travel-friendly case (not included).

2. Apple iPhone 14

Equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 boasts a better camera for low-light environments compared to its predecessor. It also has improved safety features, such as emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection. For giftees who love shooting video, the iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a speedier A16 chip, a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, the new Dynamic Island, 6x optical zoom and a battery that lasts up to 29 hours. ( Euphoria star Angus Cloud recently raved about the phone .)

3. Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Whether they’re frequent flyers or audiophiles, Bowers & Wilkins’ new Px8 headphones offer luxurious, immersive sound in a sleek package. The British audio company added angled Carbon Cone drive units that deliver crystal-clear audio as it was meant to be heard, and the aptX adaptive wireless technology and digital signal processing combine to give listeners the highest resolution when streaming content via USB. The headphones also feature 30 hours of listening time on a single charge and excellent noise cancelling (perfect for those loud flights).

4. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Turn Your Glow On FaceWare Pro Set

Upgrade their at-home facials with Dr. Dennis Gross’s Turn Your Glow On gift set , which comes with the DRx SpectaLite FceWare Pro mask, Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peels, Vitamin C Lactic Oil-Free Radiant moisturizer and Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Overnight Wrinkle Treatment. Simply put, they’ll enjoy clinical results if they want to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes; even out their skin tone and texture; and support collagen production.

5. Google Pixel 7

Boasting a 6.3-inch screen and up to 72 hours of battery life, Google’s new Pixel 7 has an impressive 50MP rear camera, a 10.8MP front camera and photography features such as photo unblur, night sight, motion autofocus, motion mode and more. (If you’re buying for a shutterbug, they may prefer the Pixel 7 Pro, which has better macro focus.)

6. 2022 Apple iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 256GB

.

You can’t go wrong with Apple’s 5th-gen iPad Air (available with 64 or 256 GB storage), which boasts the brand’s speedy M1 chip with Neural Engine, a vibrant 10.9-inch Retina display with True Tone, 4K video recording, stereo landscape speakers, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, a secure Touch ID and more.

Buy: 2022 Apple iPad Air $669.00

The Best Tech Gifts for $1,000 and Up

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro 9 tablet is one of the best tech gifts for PC users who want a two-in-one tablet with a full keyboard for taking notes, watching movies, drawing, staying productive and more. Featuring an upgraded 1080p camera with a new four-degree tilt (which makes sure you’re always centered inv video calls, the new two-in-one tablet supports 5G, boasts an edge-to-edge 13-inch 120Hz display and has Thunderbolt and USB-C ports. It can be configured with an Intel Core i5, Intel Evo Core i7 or Microsoft SQ3 processor and a variety of memory (RAM) and solid-state hard drive (SSD) combinations, including 16 to 32GB RAM and 256GB to 1TB SSD.

2. Fiture Fitness Mirror

Looking to impress the workout enthusiast on your list? One of the best new fitness mirrors to arrive is Fiture , which features a 43-inch high-resolution screen and is available in five stylish colors. (It’s also available in the small space-friendly Mini size for $950.) It comes with a five-piece fit kit and the additional membership ($39 per month) gives access to unlimited on-demand and live workouts (such as yoga, barre, Pilates, HIIT, boxing, cardio sculpt and more), training programs and interactive classes for up to seven household members. It stands on its own or can be mounted to the wall.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

One of the best tech gifts for Android users who want the versatility of a tablet but the size of a smartphone, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 literally stands on its own. The folding phone offers enjoy seamless note-taking, hands-free video chats, multi-window display and more, while the 50MP rear camera was designed to take excellent photos, including at night.

3. MSI Creator Z16 Fujiwara Hiroshi Limited Edition 16-inch Notebook

Equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, MSI’s 16-inch Creator Z16 laptop (reg. $2,700) comes in a limited edition version with legendary streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. Whether you’re gifting a content creator, gamer, video editor or student, the device allows them to edit videos, play games, watch movies and more with speed and ease, while Fujiwara updated the laptop with a minimalist, all-black matte exterior.

Buy: MSI Creator Z16 Fujiwara Hiroshi Limited Edition 16 $2,302.93

4. Leica D-Lux 7 Silver Camera

For the soon-to-graduate film student or photography enthusiast, Leica’s D-Lux compact camera lets shutterbugs record cinematic 4K video, take stunning, blur-free photos in low light conditions and perfectly frame subjects using high-speed autofocus. The 17MP camera boasts the sleek and retro body that the German company is known for — and your giftee will be happy to know that fellow Leica users in Hollywood include Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus and Daniel Craig (to name a few).

Buy: Leica D-LUX 7 4K Compact Camera $1,354.95

5. Motorola Razr

For those old enough to remember (and love) flip phones or for the giftee who wants a nostalgic upgrade, Motorola’s original Razr is back — and majorly upgraded. The compact smartphone has a folding screen with a vibrant 6.2-inch OLED display, a 48MP camera that can take selfies when the device is closed, a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip (so they can have several apps open with no lag) and 25GB of space for storing plenty of music, movies and more. Motorola is offering a buy one, get one free deal for a limited time — so you check two techies (or yourself) off your holiday list.

