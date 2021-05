Two people were jailed after allegedly starting a fire at a transient camp in southeast Bend Sunday night. Bend Police were called at 6:04 p.m. to assist the Bend Fire Dept. for a fire in the undeveloped area east of SE 15th Street and SE Lostine Circle. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke in the area. Police say a 44-year old man was the occupant of a camp where the fire started. He told police, Elicia Katz, 37 and Daniel Mendez, 37, came to his camp regarding an earlier dispute over a drug debt. The victim stated Katz poured gasoline around his camp and then lit the gasoline. The fire quickly spread to the adjacent undeveloped area.