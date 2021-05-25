newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bogalusa, LA

An evening full of celebrations: Library marks 75 years

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday evening, the Washington Parish Library had cause to celebrate a number of exciting events that have recently taken place. One of the most auspicious was the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the library. The state’s proclamation of the anniversary was issued by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and read by Library Director Al Barron. Locally, the proclamations were read at a Washington Parish Council meeting in Franklinton and at the Bogalusa City Council meeting. Thursday night, Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette was on hand again to read the proclamation previously signed by her. Coinciding with the library’s anniversary was the celebration of the 100th birthday of Mrs. Helen Dykes Peck, who was the first director of the library.

www.bogalusadailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bogalusa, LA
County
Washington Parish, LA
City
Franklinton, LA
City
Washington, LA
Washington Parish, LA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Leadership#For The Children#The Bogalusa City Council#Byrd Avenue#The Bogalusa Lions Club#The Lions Club#Friends#Bogalusa Lions Club#Washington Parish Council#Exciting Events#Patrons#Kewanda August#Outstanding Students#Mayor#Judge David Duke#Mrs Etta Magee#Snacks#Drinks#Dallas#Interim Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for May 15-16, 2021

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. There will be a free “Fun to Learn Family Movie Night” in Bogalusa on Saturday, May 15. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Poplas Quarters Recreational Center, located at 1-JJ Piper Drive in Bogalusa. Everyone is invited to come join the outdoor movie from their cars, or by bringing chairs to sit outside. The movie will be “Overcomer,” a film filled with a powerful mixture of faith, humor and heart. In addition to the free movie, there will also be free popcorn, free drinks and free snacks.
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for May 15-16, 2021

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Sweet Beulah Baptist Church has announced “Remote Services” will be available through May. This month, every service will use the same phone number of 1-312-757-3121, and the same access code of 496-210-749. Scheduled services are as follows:
Washington Parish, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Roads, solar farms among topics discussed at Monday’s parish council meeting

Prior to Monday night’s Washington Parish Council meeting, a public hearing was held to discuss eight ordinances. One ordinance was for hearing comments from the public concerning the parish’s performance of the activities funded under the FY2019 Community Development Block Grant Program. Another ordinance was for authorizing the conveyance of immovable property owned by the parish government. The next ordinance was to authorize and direct the parish government to apply for and administer a grant through the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus HVAC Improvements Program. After that, an ordinance was heard to levy taxes for the 2021 millage at the same rate as the prior year, which is a tax given by the state constitution that must be levied every year. The rest were ordinances accepting roads into parish inventory with the exception of abandoning 0.15 miles of Robert Stuart Road.
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

International Paper Foundation awards $10K grant to YMCA

The International Paper Bogalusa Mill has awarded a $10,000 IP Foundation grant to the YMCA of Bogalusa. The Bogalusa Y has the only public pool in Washington Parish and each year the aquatics program grows with participants that range in age from 4 to 17 years old. With an eye on safety, the Y provides an average of 120 swim lessons each summer and hopes to double that amount in an effort to curb water emergencies in the community.
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Resthaven honors 1st responders

The staff and residents of Resthaven Living Center and Brookside Rehab has been showing their gratitude to our local first responders. Each week, one department has been treated to lunch consisting of assorted sandwiches, chips, cookies and a drink — all packaged nicely in a Resthaven lunch tote. “Our first...
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

‘Family Movie Night’ is May 15th

There will be a free “Fun to Learn Family Movie Night” in Bogalusa on Saturday, May 15. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Poplas Quarters Recreational Center, located at 1-JJ Piper Drive in Bogalusa. Everyone is invited to come join the outdoor movie from their cars, or by bringing chairs to sit outside.
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Civic League gives to NTCC scholarships

Shown above is Judy Wamsley of the Bogalusa Civic League, presenting a check to M. J. Murphy of the Sullivan Vocational Foundation. The Sullivan Vocational Foundation was founded in 1999 as a result of a donation from Mrs. Lucy Lee Robbins of Bogalusa. Each year, these funds provide scholarships to...
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Some ‘spring cleaning’ at Cassidy Park

In preparation for the Cleanest City Contest, members of the Bogalusa Rotary Club cleaned out the flower bed at the entrance of Cassidy Park and refreshed with new plants and mulch on Tuesday. The city is asking residents to clean up their yards, pick up litter and pull in their...
Franklinton, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Veterans’ park committee meets

Joey Roberts, chairman of the “Our Veterans Memorial Park” Committee, is eager to announce the kickoff of Phase I of this exciting project. Phase I includes the design of the project, initial site preparation, construction of the main plaza, scheduling fund raisers, and establishing procedures to accept donations. The creation...
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Entergy update included in parish council meeting

At the Monday, April 26, meeting of the Washington Parish Council, Patrick Hamby from Entergy gave an update on the progress of mitigating sound at their power plant west of Bogalusa. The modifications are on track for August through early September. Hamby said that they believe it should lower the sound to the 45-55 decibel range. Perry Mickenheim, a resident from the area, is scheduled to accompany technicians to establish the current decibel range.
Bogalusa, LAbogalusadailynews.com

Library to host book signing for Bogalusa native, co-author

Bogalusa native Pamela Williams is a single mom and is all too familiar with the rewards and challenges that go along with being a single parent. When the opportunity arose to co-author the book “Dear Single Mom: You Were Built to Defy the Odds,” Williams didn’t hesitate to contribute her experiences and encouragement for other single moms, as well as an opportunity to put her writing skills to work.