An evening full of celebrations: Library marks 75 years
On Thursday evening, the Washington Parish Library had cause to celebrate a number of exciting events that have recently taken place. One of the most auspicious was the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the library. The state’s proclamation of the anniversary was issued by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and read by Library Director Al Barron. Locally, the proclamations were read at a Washington Parish Council meeting in Franklinton and at the Bogalusa City Council meeting. Thursday night, Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette was on hand again to read the proclamation previously signed by her. Coinciding with the library’s anniversary was the celebration of the 100th birthday of Mrs. Helen Dykes Peck, who was the first director of the library.www.bogalusadailynews.com