An evening full of celebrations: Library marks 75 years

Prior to Monday night’s Washington Parish Council meeting, a public hearing was held to discuss eight ordinances. One ordinance was for hearing comments from the public concerning the parish’s performance of the activities funded under the FY2019 Community Development Block Grant Program. Another ordinance was for authorizing the conveyance of immovable property owned by the parish government. The next ordinance was to authorize and direct the parish government to apply for and administer a grant through the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus HVAC Improvements Program. After that, an ordinance was heard to levy taxes for the 2021 millage at the same rate as the prior year, which is a tax given by the state constitution that must be levied every year. The rest were ordinances accepting roads into parish inventory with the exception of abandoning 0.15 miles of Robert Stuart Road.