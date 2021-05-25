newsbreak-logo
Sexual assault center opens satellite office in Franklinton

By Staff Reports
Cover picture for the articleADAPT, Inc./Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center (WPSAC) is excited to announce the opening of its satellite location at 1007 Cleveland St. in Franklinton. WPSAC has serviced the needs of victims and their families of sexual assault and domestic violence in Washington Parish since 1990, and is located at 216 Memphis St. in Bogalusa. The addition of the Franklinton location will enhance the availability of services throughout our parish.

