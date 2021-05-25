Sexual assault center opens satellite office in Franklinton

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. There will be a free “Fun to Learn Family Movie Night” in Bogalusa on Saturday, May 15. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Poplas Quarters Recreational Center, located at 1-JJ Piper Drive in Bogalusa. Everyone is invited to come join the outdoor movie from their cars, or by bringing chairs to sit outside. The movie will be “Overcomer,” a film filled with a powerful mixture of faith, humor and heart. In addition to the free movie, there will also be free popcorn, free drinks and free snacks.