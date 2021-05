Diversity is intimidating. Some people think they know what it means and may be able to describe what it is supposed to look like. Others feel that it is a touchy topic. Either way, diversity is an important and it must be addressed. It is not just about what people look like or what or who they choose to believe in. It has a lot to do with background, personal experience and how people trat each other. Diversity is important because it teaches people how to respect and accept one another, even if they do not necessarily agree. The topic has recently gained more attention with the news focusing on racial injustices that have been taking place all over the world. However, the conversation does not end with the news. These issues extend into our homes, schools, and businesses. You may want to shy away from speaking about diversity because you are afraid to offend or insult. However, it is important to recognize that diversity is about understanding. To understand one another, we must embrace diversity.