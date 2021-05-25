newsbreak-logo
Nebraska City, NE

Summer Reading Programs for Morton-James Public Library

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Summer Reading Program theme is “Tails and Tales”. Six weeks of programming begins on June 1st with a downtown Scavenger Hunt. The first stop is the Library where participants can pick up the Scavenger Hunt work sheet and start the hunt. Thank you to the following businesses and organizations for serving as locations: Brown’s Shoe Fit, Crush Boutique, G.A.R. Hall/Civil War Museum, Kimmel-Harding-Nelson Center for the Arts, Little Things Boutique, Nebraska City Florist, Nebraska City News-Press and Partners for Otoe County.

