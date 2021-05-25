Steuben Co. man arrested after child kidnapped in Corning, released despite DA request for bail

It’s a beautiful day in Steuben County. Spring greets us with green fields and budding trees, a truly gorgeous and hopeful time of year. May also brings Correction Officer week, Police week and our Steuben County Law Enforcement Memorial Service on May 21st at 6pm at the Public Safety Building. This ceremony honors the officers, deputies and troopers who have made the ultimate line of duty sacrifice in our county and the six contiguous counties. As we reflect on their loss, and the grief that their loved ones and communities experience, we also honor their dedication and heroism. A citizen recently took me to task concerning the thin blue line flag that is displayed in our office. That citizen felt it was an “abomination” and a symbol of white supremacy. To some, it may represent that, which is truly unfortunate. To me, it represents the honor we accord all of the fallen, their families and communities. It is a symbol of remembrance for those who, while protecting their communities, will never come home to their families, see their children grow or ever return from that final shift.