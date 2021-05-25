newsbreak-logo
Corning, NY

Steuben Co. man arrested after child kidnapped in Corning, released despite DA request for bail

By Caitlin Murphy
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WENY) – A Steuben County man was arrested after a child was abducted in the City of Corning. On Friday, May 21, officers from the Corning Police Department were dispatched to Denison Park for reports of a 5-year-old child being taken from a Steuben County foster care caseworker.

