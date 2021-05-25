newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

By Paul Perillo
Patriots.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmidst all the Mac Jones talk, one question that seems to go unasked (however silly it may be) is what happens if Cam Newton comes out and kills it this year? What if with a revamped offense and a full offseason in the program, he comes out and puts up an MVP-type season and leads the Pats on a deep playoff run? What then? Do they re-sign Newton and let Jones ride the bench? Or do they let Newton walk and hope for a good compensatory pick in return? I'm sure at this point it's way too early to speculate, but at this time of year what else do we have to talk about? - Joel Lindgren.

www.patriots.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Quarterback#Pats#Falcons#Mvp#Pup#Hunter Henry#Steelers#New England#Nbc Sports Boston#Gillette#Teak Palmer First#Qbs#Undrafted Rookies#Defensive Line#Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Faces added competition

The Patriots' selection of Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft could present a threat to Stidham's roster spot, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. With 2020 starter Cam Newton having been re-signed this offseason and Jones now on board to be groomed to be the team's long-term answer at QB, Stidham's role with the Patriots is currently unclear. That could change if either Newton or Jones are forced to miss time, but if all three approach the season healthy, then New England's coaching staff will have to make a call on whether to keep three signal-callers. In such a scenario, it's possible that Stidham could be the odd man out.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

What Cam Newton's contract means for Mac Jones

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is excited about joining forces with the New England Patriots, and knows he enters training camp in a battle with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham for starting honors. Newton re-signed with the Patriots in March, but that does not make him the unquestioned starter. "The...
NFLPats Pulpit

6 winners and 3 losers from the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

Night one of the NFL Draft has come and gone, and boy oh boy was it a doozy. The New England Patriots got what is expected to be their next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, and did so without needing to make a move up to get him. The pick certainly has a long-term impact on the franchise, but will also have a ripple effect on the current roster and the players that occupy it.
NFLnbcboston.com

This Would Be Patriots' Ideal 17-Game Schedule for 2021 NFL Season

Curran: This would be ideal Patriots schedule for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is releasing its 2021 schedule Wednesday. It’s super-sized. Seventeen games of twisted steel, sex appeal and revenge, revenge, revenge. The biggest game on the regular-season schedule in terms of drama is far...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Julio Jones to the Vikings??? Don’t hold your breath…

Among the pantheon of crazier Internet rumors their lies a “Mount Rushmore” or sorts. Honored on this digital monument will forever be the lasting images of Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, the Nigerian Prince who left you his inheritance, a dead Big Foot in a cooler and then the fourth space is left open. It’s void is intentional as it represents the wild flavor of the day type of hoaxes and rumors that get thrown out on a regular basis.
NFLPats Pulpit

NFL draft 2021: Even with Mac Jones in the fold the Patriots offense remains ‘Cam’s show’ — for now

The New England Patriots have found their quarterback of the future, but whether or not he also becomes the quarterback of the present is a different question. There is not doubt that the expectations for Mac Jones are to one day take over as the Patriots’ starter. New England wouldn’t have drafted him 15th overall if that was not the case. However, with Cam Newton getting re-signed earlier this offseason and with the learning curve from college to the pro level being as steep as it is there is a realistic chance that the youngster will play second fiddle early on in his career.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Mac Jones’ Plan With Patriots? ‘Support’ Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham

Mac Jones isn’t gunning for Cam Newton’s job. Despite his status as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — and the first quarterback selected by the Patriots in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993 — Jones said his main focus as he begins his pro football career will be to “support” New England’s incumbent QBs, Newton and Jarrett Stidham.
NFLYardbarker

Arthur Smith discusses a potential Julio Jones trade on The Rich Eisen Show

However, the Falcons do have to get under the cap somehow . I think the move that makes the most sense is extending Grady Jarrett and possibly even Matt Ryan. I prefer to wait until seeing how Ryan plays under Arthur Smith, but extending Jarrett is a no-brainer. He’s easily the best defensive player on the Falcons, and hopefully, he wants to be one of the building blocks of a new-look defense for years to come. One thing’s for sure, something has to give, and as a fan, I sure hope it isn’t trading away my favorite player.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.