Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Amidst all the Mac Jones talk, one question that seems to go unasked (however silly it may be) is what happens if Cam Newton comes out and kills it this year? What if with a revamped offense and a full offseason in the program, he comes out and puts up an MVP-type season and leads the Pats on a deep playoff run? What then? Do they re-sign Newton and let Jones ride the bench? Or do they let Newton walk and hope for a good compensatory pick in return? I'm sure at this point it's way too early to speculate, but at this time of year what else do we have to talk about? - Joel Lindgren.