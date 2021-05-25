The FAA just downgraded Mexico’s air safety rating. Here’s what that actually means.
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday that it would downgrade Mexico’s aviation safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2 on its aviation safety scale, a move that could have major consequences as travel demand to Mexico reaches an all-time high.www.msn.com