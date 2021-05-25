The FAA just downgraded Mexico’s air safety rating. Here’s what that actually means.

FAA passenger fines have increased dramatically. DOT airline fines are almost non-existent. As we come to Memorial Day, the newspapers, radio, and newsletters fill with scare headlines from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Though a part of the Department of Transportation (DOT), it seems to focus on fining passengers. DOT never fined a passenger that I know of. And, DOT airline fines seem to be only for breaking DOT regulations … sometimes. Plus, all DOT airline fines are considered “consent orders.” This normally means the fines are cut in half unless the airline repeats the infraction.