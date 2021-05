Legendary LA burger stand Irv’s is returning for a one day pop-up thanks to Off the Menu on May 28 at Employees Only in West Hollywood. Irv’s closed in November 2018 after originally opening in 1946. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Irv’s owner Sonia Hong will serve the stand’s double cheeseburger and fries, plus merch and bottles of Stella Artois. Prices run $8 for the burgers, $4 for fries, and $6 for the beer, plus $25 for an Irv’s Hat and $35 for a limited edition Irv’s shirt. And of course Sonia’s famous hang drawings on paper plates will be part of the experience at Employees Only’s outdoor space, which they call Summer Social Club. Make a reservation for Irv’s on Resy here.