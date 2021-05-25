newsbreak-logo
Lil Wayne Is Still Going Bar For Bar With the Generation He Inspired

By Andre Gee
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne rose to stardom calling himself “the best rapper alive.” Since then, he’s inspired a whole generation of rappers who refer to him as “the GOAT.”. One of those artists is Roddy Ricch, who recently tweeted, “I peep game from the greatest to ever do this shit” after the two collaborated on “Stunnaman” last week. That same night, Wayne was also featured on “Gang Gang,” the lead single from Polo G’s upcoming album, Hall Of Fame. The Chicago rapper made a point to commend Wayne on release night, saying, “It’s crazy because I take the approach I do in this shit because of him. Going from trying to study the lyrics to actually being on a song [with him]. Crazy.”

