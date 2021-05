Both The Flash and Riverdale will kick off their new seasons in the fall with what The CW is calling “five-episode events.” The Flash‘s five-episode event will feature crossovers with Arrowverse characters who will be announced at a later date. “That will not quite be a crossover but it will have a crossover-type feel at the introduction of all these characters," says CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz. Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are also moving, from Sundays to Wednesdays. Nancy Drew is exiting Sundays for Fridays. The CW plans to turn Sunday nights over to game shows. Nine shows will be held for midseason, includuing All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, Charmed and Kung Fu. 4400 will be the only new CW show premiering in the fall.