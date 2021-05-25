MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/25/21

Musgrove (2-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to take the loss to the Giants ion Sunday. Musgrove cruised through the opening two innings but ran into trouble in the third after issuing a leadoff walk and then allowing pitcher Kevin Gausman to reach on a fielding error before Tommy La Stella singled to drive in the first run of the game. Mike Tauchman stepped in next and would take Musgrove deep to right to put the Giants up 4-1. Musgrove would later surrender two more runs in the fifth before his day was over. It was the first outing of the season in which he let in more than two runs and he's also only managed 10 strikeouts over his last two starts after punching out 13 against the Brewers on April 19. He still owns a very solid 2.38 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 47:7 K:BB over 34 innings and is in line for a rematch against Gausman and the Giants later in the week.