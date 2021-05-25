MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/25/21
Tuesday's 13-gameslate looks fascinating. There are a solid handful of premium starting pitchers and some excellent looking spots for bats. As usual with baseball, something unexpected is going to happen, so grabbing a broad range of outcomes on such a large slate is the name of the game. There are a few teams and pitchers who are somewhat less likely than the others, which helps clarify some of the picture, but getting to the correct distributions of starters and stacks is going to be a major challenge with this many high-quality options from which to make MLB DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel today.