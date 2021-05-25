newsbreak-logo
Military officer facing mutiny charge after anti-vaccine speech

By Canadian Press
bradfordtoday.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — A military officer is facing charges after allegedly urging other members of the Canadian Armed Forces to disobey their orders by not helping with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The Department of National Defence says Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi has been charged with one count of persuading another...

A member of the Canadian armed forces has been charged with “endeavoring to persuade another person to join in a mutiny,” after calling on his fellow soldiers to refuse to participate in the distribution of COVID-vaccines, the Ottawa Citizen reported. Officer Cadet Ladislas “Lesley” Kenderesi, a member of the Reserve Cadet Instructor Cadre, is also facing one count of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer. The charges can be traced back to a December 2020 anti-lockdown rally in Toronto that Kenderesi attended in uniform, addressing the crowd and calling the COVID vaccine “a killer.” In the speech, which was posted to YouTube, Kenderesi said, “I’m asking military, right now serving, truck drivers, medical, engineers, whatever you are, do not take this unlawful order [for] the distribution of this vaccine.” A mutiny-related charge is extremely rare, retired colonel and lawyer Michel Drapeau told the paper. “You would likely have to go back to the late 1940s in the Royal Canadian Navy for anything that might be similar,” said Drapeau.
