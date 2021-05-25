newsbreak-logo
CMPD: Third Suspect Charged With Murder In Northeast Charlotte Homicide Case From July 2020

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a third suspect in the homicide case of a 21-year-old who was shot and killed nearby UNCC in July of 2020. After a continued investigation, homicide detectives identified 19-year-old Tyliek Alex Stevenson as a suspect in the homicide case of Delvin Teah. Stevenson was...

www.wccbcharlotte.com
