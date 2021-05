1. Josh Allen wants to achieve this goal for the city of Buffalo. On Thursday, KISS 98.5 held its KISS Cares for Kids Radiothon to raise money for the Oishei Children's Hospital. Bills quarterback Josh Allen dropped in to show his support and help raise awareness for a cause that is very close to his heart. During his chat with hosts Janet Snyder and Nicholas Picholas, Allen talked about what he's noticed about the City of Buffalo since he's been here and how he wants to bring the city the Super Bowl victory that it deserves.