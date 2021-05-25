Hiram College Adds 11-Year to Basketball Roster
Hiram – Recently 11-year-old Haley Kimble celebrated a big win when she became the newest, youngest member signed to the Terriers Women’s Basketball team. According to Hayley’s mom Kelly Kimble of Thompson, Ohio, her daughter is a huge basketball fan. Several years ago, Hayley participated in a program through the Cleveland Clinic during which she met Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers. That fueled her obsession with basketball even more. So when Kimble learned of the Team IMPACT program through Hayley’s oncologist and nurse practitioner, “it sounded wonderful!”weeklyvillager.com