Fnatic officially signs ex-Karmine Corp top laner Adam for 2021 LEC Summer Split

By Meg Kay
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe midseason roster change period has well and truly begun for the world of competitive League of Legends. Fnatic confirmed today that it has added top laner Adam to its starting roster heading into the 2021 LEC Summer Split. As the top laner for ERL team Karmine Corp, he won European Masters Spring 2021 with a 3-1 victory against BTXL and was one of the tournament’s best-performing top laners. After competing in the second division of the Ligue Française de League of Legends (LFL) in 2020, he was promoted into the LFL’s first division and proceeded to dominate the league alongside the rest of KCorp.

