Fnatic officially signs ex-Karmine Corp top laner Adam for 2021 LEC Summer Split

The offseason is upon us once again, and the LPL’s Team WE have wasted no time in announcing their roster moves for the summer. Team WE acquired mid laner Mole from Victory5 to join their starting roster for the summer, the organization announced via Weibo earlier today. He will replace current mid laner Shanks after a mediocre split from WE–ending the regular season in sixth place only to be eliminated 3-0 by Suning Gaming in the second round of the playoffs. Team WE have not represented the LPL at a World Championship since 2017, where they lost in the semifinals to eventual tournament winners Samsung Galaxy.