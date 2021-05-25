rare insight into rodin's thinking, making, and use of plaster unearthed in monumental show at tate modern

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFrom now through november 21, 2021, tate modern presents a major exhibition dedicated to auguste rodin, featuring more than 200 works, many of which have never been shown outside france. the EY exhibition: the making of rodin sheds rare insight into rodin’s thinking and making, demonstrating his rule-breaking approach to classical sculpture in an effort to echo the complexities of the modern age. although rodin is best known for his bronze and marble sculptures, he personally only worked as a modeller. he captured motion, emotion, light and volume in pliable materials such as clay, which were later cast in plaster.

