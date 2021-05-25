Geometric Dome Tiny Homes

Curious about how to increase energy efficiency for your tiny home? Consider energy-saving window film!. In the US alone, the average person uses 41 percent of their energy on space heating and 35 percent on lighting, electricity, and appliances. But because of their small size, tiny homes need far less energy. Tiny homes have a reduced environmental impact, which is one reason the tiny house movement is so popular. But did you know you could be doing, even more, to make your home energy efficient? Using window film is an easy way to upgrade your windows with minimal hassle. Discover the many benefits of window films and learn if they’re right for you.