Geometric Dome Tiny Homes
The Kvivik Igloo prefabricated houses are a charming range of small homes located in the Faroe Islands that offer quaint accommodations and rustic living for inhabitants. The houses are each made with a series of hexagonal frames along with plywood exterior panels that give them their distinct geometric appearance that is almost otherworldly from a distance on the isolated landscape. Each of the homes are finished with grass on the roof that call to mind the surrounding environment and helping them to further nestle into the landscape.www.trendhunter.com