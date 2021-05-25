newsbreak-logo
Public Health

French Ski Resort Reopens For Two Days Thanks To Lifting Covid Restrictions & Ample Snow

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve been dreaming of putting our ass on a chair lift for months! We can finally officially announce the opening (and closing) of the winter season on May 23 and 24.”. It may not have been a banner year for resort skiing in the French Alps but at least La Clusaz got two days of spring operations thanks to the gradual lifting of health restrictions in France and exceptional snow conditions. Bummer they had to close up after only a weekend of skiing but if all goes to plan, they’ll reopen for mountain bike season June 12th:

unofficialnetworks.com
