French Ski Resort Reopens For Two Days Thanks To Lifting Covid Restrictions & Ample Snow

When summer weather reaches its hottest peak, all we want to do (apart from existing inside next to an AC) is lounge by a pool. We can see it now: a fruity drink sweating in our hands, a bucket hat casting shade atop our heads, our toes dipping down into the cool water...of an inflatable pool. If you, too, are lacking in the backyard-body-of-water department, then allow us to grant you access to your very own home with your very own private watering hole — via this grouping of Airbnb rentals with pools.