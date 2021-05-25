newsbreak-logo
Idaho State

Judge declares mistrial in Idaho rape case after 11 people fail to show for jury duty

KTVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRIGGS, Idaho — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. EastIdahoNews.com reports 7th District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty.

