NC Senate tax cut plan includes virus aid for businesses

By Associated Press
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans have amended their original tax cut proposal to include $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money so that businesses trying to emerge from the pandemic get more aid. GOP finance leaders unveiled the expanded plan on Tuesday. It already contained an individual...

