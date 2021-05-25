‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Shares Adorable Snap of Newborn Daughter Honey James Sleeping

Sadie Robertson from “Duck Dynasty” has been on quite the kick sharing photos of her adorable newborn baby. They just keep getting cuter as she goes.

Robertson posted a photo of their baby girl, Honey James Huff, taking quite the peaceful nap in her arms. She didn’t have the words to caption the adorable photo, so she just wrote a string of smiley emojis.

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff seem elated to welcome their first child into the world. Little Honey isn’t even two weeks old yet. She was born on Tuesday, May 12.

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness,” Robertson wrote to first introduce fans to her bundle of joy.

Sadie and Christian have been married since November 2019. They announced they were expecting in October 2020. Robertson had also struggled with having COVID-19 in October while she was first pregnant.

Sadie Robertson Shares Postpartum Journey

While their newborn baby looks happy and healthy, Robertson has recently opened up about her struggles after giving birth.

She posted on her Instagram Story on May 21 to talk about some of the highs and lows that go along with childbirth, according to US Magazine.

“Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven’t really moved in the past 2+ days, and [have] been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas … However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug. I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can’t just be ignored. Learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl,” Robertson wore.

New Series Deal

Besides recently becoming a mother, Sadie Robertson Huff will soon be making a return to the screen. She was originally on “Duck Dynasty” as well as “Dancing With the Stars.”

Brad Krevoy, the producer for “Dumb and Dumber” and “The Princess Switch,” will be adapting her novel into a series. Her book is called “Life Just Got Real.”

The series will follow two high school girls that are completely different. However, they both join a reality TV show together. According to Deadline, Robertson Huff will be the producer and will also make guest appearances throughout the show. She will not be the star.

“I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years. My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can’t wait to get started!” Robertson Huff said.

The timeline for the project is still unclear.