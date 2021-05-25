newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Shares Adorable Snap of Newborn Daughter Honey James Sleeping

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Goucl_0aAvdLdw00

Sadie Robertson from “Duck Dynasty” has been on quite the kick sharing photos of her adorable newborn baby. They just keep getting cuter as she goes.

Robertson posted a photo of their baby girl, Honey James Huff, taking quite the peaceful nap in her arms. She didn’t have the words to caption the adorable photo, so she just wrote a string of smiley emojis.

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff seem elated to welcome their first child into the world. Little Honey isn’t even two weeks old yet. She was born on Tuesday, May 12.

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness,” Robertson wrote to first introduce fans to her bundle of joy.

Sadie and Christian have been married since November 2019. They announced they were expecting in October 2020. Robertson had also struggled with having COVID-19 in October while she was first pregnant.

Sadie Robertson Shares Postpartum Journey

While their newborn baby looks happy and healthy, Robertson has recently opened up about her struggles after giving birth.

She posted on her Instagram Story on May 21 to talk about some of the highs and lows that go along with childbirth, according to US Magazine.

“Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven’t really moved in the past 2+ days, and [have] been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas … However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug. I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can’t just be ignored. Learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl,” Robertson wore.

New Series Deal

Besides recently becoming a mother, Sadie Robertson Huff will soon be making a return to the screen. She was originally on “Duck Dynasty” as well as “Dancing With the Stars.”

Brad Krevoy, the producer for “Dumb and Dumber” and “The Princess Switch,” will be adapting her novel into a series. Her book is called “Life Just Got Real.”

The series will follow two high school girls that are completely different. However, they both join a reality TV show together. According to Deadline, Robertson Huff will be the producer and will also make guest appearances throughout the show. She will not be the star.

“I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years. My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can’t wait to get started!” Robertson Huff said.

The timeline for the project is still unclear.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Nap#Baby Girl#Joy#Childbirth#Instagram Story#Us Magazine#Daughter#Cuteness#Smiley Emojis#Postpartum#Update Bc Instagram#Guest Appearances#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Sadie Robertson’s Baby Girl, Honey, in Her ‘Honey’ Sweater Is Just Precious

Sadie Robertson Huff has shared a sweet photo of her new baby girl that is bound to make your day. The Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram on Thursday (May 13) to share a photo of her newborn daughter, Honey James Huff, wearing an adorable honey-colored knit sweater that boasts her name in white. She's also adorned in a pretty white bow, laying with her eyes closed in a peaceful sleep.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Gives Birth To Baby Girl: See The Photo

The Duck Dynasty welcomed a new member to its family this week with the birth of Robertson and her husband Christian Huff’s baby girl, Honey James Huff. “We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” the new mom captioned an endearing photo of the couple with their daughter at the hospital on Wednesday (May 12). “The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Ben and Erin Napier Reveal Daughter Helen's Adorable Reaction to Baby News (Exclusive)

Ben Napier and Erin Napier are growing more excited by the day as they inch closer to baby number two's anticipated arrival, but it's their 3-year-old daughter Helen who is over the moon thrilled to be a big sister. In an exclusive with the couple ahead of their HGTV series premiere of Home Town Takeover this past weekend, the Mississippi couple revealed their daughter was ecstatic over the news of her parents expecting another baby girl.
Family Relationshipsoutsider.com

Korie Robertson Celebrates Birth of Sadie Robertson’s First Daughter Honey James Huff: ‘You Are a Little Miracle’

She is here, and she is adorable! Korie Robertson celebrates her daughter, Sadie Robertson, after giving birth to her first child. Late last night, 23-year-old Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Honey James Huff. Sadie’s mother, Korie Robertson, sat alongside her baby girl as she became a mom herself, cheering her on.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Celebrates the Birthday of ‘Son-in-Love’ Johnreed in Heartfelt Post

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson posted a heartfelt message to her “son-in-love” on his birthday. Robertson posted in celebration of her adopted daughter Rebecca’s husband, Johnreed Loflin. The son-in-law was the first spouse to marry into the Duck Dynasty family, so he holds a special place in Robertson’s heart.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Huff Posts Beautiful Tribute to Korie Robertson with Epic Family Photo

Sadie Robertson Huff is honoring her mother for Mother’s Day. On Sunday (May 9), the 23-year-old mother-to-be shared a sweet family photo and paid tribute to her mother, Korie Robertson. She called her “insanely beautiful” mother a superhero and has the ability to make all of her family members feel equal love. Sadie said that her mother is the “easiest person in the world to love.’
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Sadie Robertson Talks Postpartum Journey, Says ‘The Pain Is Real’ After Giving Birth to Daughter Honey

Worth it. Sadie Robertson shared a peek into how she’s dealing with postpartum life after giving birth to her daughter, Honey, earlier this month. “Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven’t really moved in the past 2+ days, and [have] been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas,” the Duck Dynasty star, 23, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, May 21.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Gets Candid About Postpartum Struggles

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is getting real about the struggles that she has faced since giving birth to her first child, Honey. Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child on May 11. Since then, she has taken to her Instagram Story to share how she's been doing since welcoming her daughter into the world.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Robertson Reveals Her ‘Current Favorite Pic’ Featuring Her Grandchildren and Their ‘Mamas’

One thing that becomes very clear when you watch an episode of “Duck Dynasty” is just how important family is to the Robertson clan. Korie Robertson has continued to celebrate her family with her social media posts. One of the most recent of those appeared on Wednesday (May 26). In it, Korie shared a photo of herself with three other female members of the Robertson family. Each of them is holding an absolutely adorable baby on their laps. And, most importantly, they all look so very happy to be together.