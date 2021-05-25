Do you need some energy to get you going in the morning?
If you are looking for something new to try for breakfast, look no further! Getting tired of the same old cereal or oatmeal in your bowl? Want something to give you energy for the day ahead? Try some protein-packed breakfast foods, such as low-carb eggs or peanut butter and oat balls. I absolutely love Trader Joe’s Soffritto Seasoning Blend, an aromatic mixture that includes crispy onions, rosemary, sage, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes. This unique spice mix is amazing with egg dishes, as well as meat and vegetable dishes, but you can substitute it with Italian seasoning or another savory blend. So, put those granola bars back on the shelf this week, and revive your breakfast options with something that will give you energy to face the day ahead.times-journal.com