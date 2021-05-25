newsbreak-logo
Business

Red Oak Compliance Solutions Recognized Among The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies By Financial Times

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leader in advertising compliance technology for the financial services industry, has been named to The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies highlights the companies and industries most strongly contributing to economic growth and includes companies ranging from fintechs to advertising to management consulting. Red Oak was ranked at #300 among the 500 companies featured on the list and was recognized for its 197.7% absolute growth rate.

This award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

According to executive leadership, Red Oak continues to grow and expand its client base because they have worked tirelessly to advance their technology and offerings. During the past year, the company has released two new business intelligence-driven tools to enhance its robust compliance workflow management functionality, in addition to its ongoing enhancements to the existing product.

"Growth serves as an indication that we're providing the resources and solutions our clients need to thrive," said Red Oak CEO Stephen Pope. "We consider this award a reflection of the work we've done over the past decade to develop industry-leading technology and to improve compliance processes for the many financial firms with whom we work across the globe."

Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were recognized by The Financial Times.

ABOUT RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONSRed Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com.

For More Information, Contact: Amy WatsonVice President, Director of Marketing and Sales(512) 696-1491 awatson@redoakcompliance.com Learn More

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-oak-compliance-solutions-recognized-among-the-americas-fastest-growing-companies-by-financial-times-301299159.html

SOURCE Red Oak Compliance Solutions

