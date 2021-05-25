newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

FRONTSTEPS Releases Integration Between Community And Security Services

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FRONTSTEPS announced a new integration between FRONTSTEPS Community and FRONTSTEPS Security (dwellingLIVE) that dramatically advances its integrated product suite by increasing neighborhood safety, homeowner convenience, and workflow automation for Community Management Companies.

Data integration is major challenge for management companies. Manually updating data between systems is a rigorous and tedious task. With this integration, Management Companies can keep their data in sync by simply updating their system of record. This also maximizes community security, by ensuring that systems are always working with the most accurate data, and not waiting for manual updates.

"The new integration between FRONTSTEPS Security and FRONTSTEPS Community is a game-changer," says Tim Jorgensen, Product Manager for FRONTSTEPS Security. "Clients can now enjoy a unified directory between FRONTSTEPS Accounting (Caliber), FRONTSTEPS Community, and FRONTSTEPS Security which brings the best of each platform into one integrated suite. As a resident, I can send my friends guest passes from my phone, edit vendors who can come to my house, pay HOA assessments, reserve amenities, and much more. Most importantly, I can do it all from my phone. It's amazing!"

The functionality is available on the web portal, mobile application and co-branded client applications. This increases convenience for all parties and enables the integration of community data faster than ever.

"With this integration, Community Managers can now offer their clients industry-leading visitor management functionality within the FRONTSTEPS Suite to increase their overall security," said Anke Heckhoff, Product Manager for FRONTSTEPS Community. "We've integrated this functionality into the web portals and our mobile app to ensure homeowners always have this functionality at their fingertips."

FRONTSTEPS is the most integrated and advanced technology suite available to the Community Association Management industry. New services are being delivered to management companies to help them drive higher profitability, competitive differentiation and client growth. For more information about the FRONTSTEPS suite, connect with a representative today at FRONTSTEPS.com.

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS is an integrated software platform, offering endless possibilities within the property management space. The FRONTSTEPS Suite of products was created to bring efficiency to management teams, to provide the best homeowner experience possible. Our premiere platform currently powers more than 950 Management Companies, 34K plus Communities, and 5.6M plus Homes.

FRONTSTEPS is headquartered in Denver, CO, with additional offices in Berkeley and Carlsbad, CA, and Toronto. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.frontsteps.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontsteps-releases-integration-between-community-and-security-services-301299160.html

SOURCE FRONTSTEPS

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
271
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Application#Integrated Software#Workflow Management#Data Integration#Security Services#Security Systems#Frontsteps Community#Frontsteps Security#Hoa#Community Managers#The Frontsteps Suite#Frontsteps Frontsteps#Communities#Community Security#Community Data#Releases#Workflow Automation#Client Growth#Manual Updates#Download Multimedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwareamazon.com

Introducing the Amazon EventBridge service integration for AWS Step Functions

This post is courtesy of Stephen Liedig, Sr Serverless Specialist SA. AWS Step Functions now integrates with Amazon EventBridge to provide a simpler solution for producing events during a workflow. Step Functions allows you to build resilient serverless orchestration workflows with AWS services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon SNS, Amazon...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

RFPIO Announces Integration and Partnership with Whistic to Streamline Security Questionnaire Response

Leader in the response management spaces eliminates another manual step in the sales cycle. RFPIO, the leader in response management software, announced its upcoming integration with Whistic to streamline the security questionnaire response process. The integration, set to launch officially in June, will be unveiled at the 2021 RSA Conference, the world’s leading information security exposition, which kicks off today.
Internetmediapost.com

Cloud Platform Calix Forms Mailchimp Integration To Help Broadband Service Providers

Calix, a marketing cloud provider, has formed an integration with email platform Mailchimp. The arrangement will allow broadband service providers (BSPs) to identify audiences and build revenue and loyalty in Mailchimp, eliminating the need for manual spreadsheet exports, the company says. In addition, brands can use intelligent automation while conducting omnichannel campaigns in a cost-effective way, it claims.
Arizona Statesecuritysales.com

Integrator Utilizes AMAG Solutions to Secure New Arizona High-Rise

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — AMAG Technology announces that Gilbane Building Company selected AMAG’s Symmetry Security Management System to deploy at the new Hines 100 Mill high-rise in Tempe, Ariz. Gilbane Building Company will install AMAG’s Symmetry Access Control, Symmetry CompleteView Video Management and Zenitel Turbine Intercom. Gilbane chose IES Communications, a...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Rybbon's Points-to-Rewards Integration Simplifies Gamification of Krealinks Communities

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Rybbon, the leading digital rewards management platform, has partnered with Krealinks to integrate points-to-rewards with their community management platform. Now, community managers can use points-to-rewards to gamify their communities, increase engagement, and gain quality insights. Online communities have emerged as a powerful model for...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

ecobee Announces New Smart Thermostat Integration with Alarm.com-Based Security and Smart Home Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- ecobee, the inventor of the smart Wi-Fi thermostat and a leader in smart home technology, today announced a partnership with Alarm.com, a leader in cloud-based security and monitoring with over 6 million customers. Alarm.com’s professional dealers and installers can now integrate ecobee thermostats into Alarm.com-based security and smart home solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly control their ecobee smart thermostats in apps powered by Alarm.com.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks Introduces SaaS Security With Integrated CASB

Many organizations are embracing the convenience of the cloud. At Palo Alto Networks, we are leading the charge for application security and continuing to solve the greatest security challenges that your cloud-centric organization faces today with software as a service (SaaS). Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of...
SoftwareBusiness Insider

ServiceNow Delivers New Security Integrations with Microsoft to Help Organizations Stay Protected and Resilient in the Hybrid Era of Work

Knowledge 2021— ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announced new strategic Security Operations-focused integrations with Microsoft, extending the two companies existing partnership. The announcement was made at Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow’s flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. New integrations with the ServiceNow Security Operations Solution Suite include Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability Management, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft SharePoint. These integrations will help security operations teams make smarter decisions across security planning, management, and incident response.
Softwarethefastmode.com

ETSI Releases Report on Securing AI-based Systems

ETSI has recently released a report which summarizes and analyses existing and potential mitigation against threats for AI-based systems. Setting a baseline for a common understanding of relevant AI cyber security threats and mitigations will be key for widespread deployment and acceptance of AI systems and applications. The report, ETSI GR SAI 005 sheds light on the available methods for securing AI-based systems by mitigating known or potential security threats identified in the recent ENISA threat landscape publication and ETSI GR SAI 004 Problem Statement Report.
Businessgovconwire.com

Mark Forman Named Enterprise Optimization and Transformation EVP at Dynamic Integrated Services

Mark Forman, former federal chief information officer, has been appointed executive vice president for enterprise optimization and transformation practice at Dynamic Integrated Services, GovCon Wire has learned. He will oversee a team of digital transformation professionals in advising government officials as they implement new business platforms meant to address performance...
Softwarescmagazine.com

To achieve desired security outcomes, update and integrate your tech stack

Embracing a proactive tech refresh strategy and the integration of technology are two the of most effective security practices that organizations can enact in order to achieve desired outcomes, according to a recently published research study from Cisco Systems and Cyentia Institute. And while it’s not always economically feasible to...
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

5 steps to integrating security into the app development process (without disrupting CI/CD workflows)

In DevOps environments, new cloud applications and feature delivery happen in real time. Unfortunately, so do cloud exploits, where threat actors are increasingly exploiting privileged access vulnerabilities in IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments. But while baking security directly into your CI/CD processes is increasingly critical to your business and its overall security strategy, it simply cannot be a bottleneck to agile application development and quick time-to-market. It must accelerate DevOps processes, not impede them.
Technologyenterprisesecuritymag.com

Top Benefits of Managed Security Service Providers

Managed security solutions are more than just random checks; they are ongoing. They can detect disruptions as they arise owing to continuous monitoring. FREMONT, CA: For a variety of factors, businesses are turning to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), including a lack of experience or resources and the need for continuous security monitoring and management. The company may employ MSSPs to perform cybersecurity audits in some cases.
Computerspetapixel.com

Backblaze Spring Release Brings Additional Security and Performance

Backblaze has announced the Spring Release for its B2 Cloud Storage platform with additional security measures and performance upgrades. Backblaze says that its B2 Cloud storage offers enterprise-grade services to companies that want to securely store and serve their data. Currently, Backblaze has over an exabyte of data under its management which translates to over 500 billion files stored by the company’s customers.
Technologygeospatialworld.net

NUAIR enhances security and reliability of New York’s drone corridor with integration of AURA’s nationwide communications network

The Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) and AURA Network Systems (AURA) has announced a collaboration to install infrastructure throughout New York’s 50-mile unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) corridor, utilizing AURA’s secure command-and-control (C2) communication links that provide voice, data, and navigation capabilities for the aviation industry. To enhance the commercial viability of UAS, drones require capabilities that enable safe flight farther than pilots can see, referred to as beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).
Softwaresecurityinformed.com

2N To Host A Virtual Event To Highlight The Benefits Of Integrating Cyber Security, Office Access And Video Analytics Under One Platform

2N, the provider of IP intercom systems, has come together with four other tech firms to promote the practical benefits of bringing together building cyber security, smart office access, and video analytics within one unified platform. The companies will showcase the practical benefits to installers, integrators and building users during the latest 2N On Air event at 2pm BST on Thursday, May 20th.