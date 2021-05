The CW, the network that made KJ Apa fight a bear, has decided to retool its live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, the show about kindergartners who fly around punching stuff, because the pilot was “too campy.” Now, come on now. What did it think it was rebooting? Molière? The full story is that on Monday, the CW announced in a press release that the pilot is “being reworked and repiloted off-cycle,” meaning it will not air as part of the upcoming television season. The network also noted that the main cast of Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison, as well as the creative team (which includes Diablo Cody), will remain involved.