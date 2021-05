Happy Tuesday! We hope you are having a great week so far. Through the day, rain will be on and off and temperatures will get cooler. We break down your forecast below. For your Tuesday, expect mainly dry conditions with just a spotty shower possible. Temperatures stay cooler than usual with highs in the lower 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the Mountains. Overnight, showers become more widespread with lows in the 40s and low 50s.