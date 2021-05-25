newsbreak-logo
Australia and Croatia lost the final

By Cory Weinberg
presstories.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen countries qualified after the first semifinal of the 65th edition of the International Song Contest held Tuesday night at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Kick off the 2021 editionEurovision It happened on Tuesday evening The first semi-final was played by sixteen people from 39 competing nations. Ten of them qualified for the finals next Saturday, thanks to the combined vote of the audience and international jurors. They are the current champions and directly qualified with the Dutch host country and the “Big Five” (the biggest financial contributors to the tournament, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Italy).

