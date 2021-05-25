newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

CALV hosts virtual version of Commercial Education Day on June 25

By Editor's Note
businesspress.vegas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting a virtual version of its next Commercial Education Day on June 25, offering online commercial real estate classes for those in or considering a career in the industry. The June 25 classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $35 for CALV members, or $40 for non-members. Participants can earn three continuing education credits for each class.

businesspress.vegas
Related
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Las Vegas, NVrebusinessonline.com

KeyBank Arranges $58.5M in Financing for Tanager Apartments in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — KeyBank has arranged a $58.5 million fixed-rate, investor-placed loan for the refinancing for Tanager, an apartment community in Las Vegas. The borrower is Texas-based The Howard Hughes Corp. Built in 2019, Tanager features 267 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across three three-story residential buildings on nine acres....
Las Vegas, NVhawaiitelegraph.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Now Available for Trading on WealthSimple

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its approval for trading on popular investment management platform, WealthSimple. The Company can now be traded through the platform on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Las Vegas, NVBusiness Insider

USD Partners to Attend 2021 EIC Investor Conference in Las Vegas

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the "Partnership”) announced today that members of its senior management team will participate at the Energy Infrastructure Council 2021 Investor Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 18 and May 19, 2021. The related presentation materials will be made available on the Partnership’s website no later...
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Clark County OKs $1.5B final general fund budget

Clark County lawmakers approved a nearly $1.53 billion final general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday. In doing so, the county commission also authorized creating and funding 54 positions, including 18 fire department jobs to staff a new firehouse, according to a county staff report. The spending...
Nevada Statennbw.com

HOPCo acquires Reno-based Spine Nevada, forms partnership

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

NEVADA VIEWS: Short-term rental bill exacerbates Nevadans’ pain

Nevadans continue to suffer the economic effects of the past year. The pandemic has deprived millions of Nevadans of their livelihood. Assembly Bill 363 could threaten the future of the short-term rental industry in Nevada — along with the jobs that vacation rentals support — as we attempt to recover from economic shutdowns.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Vaccine Incentives: What companies and businesses are doing to get shots in arms

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Across Clark County and Nevada businesses and governments agencies are in discussions about incentives to get more shots in arms. Companies are already sweetening the deal for employees: Smith's parent company Kroger is offering $100 to any employee who presents proof of vaccination. The Cosmopolitan offered $1 million in bonuses if employees achieve a high rate of vaccination; more than 80% participated.