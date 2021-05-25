CALV hosts virtual version of Commercial Education Day on June 25

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting a virtual version of its next Commercial Education Day on June 25, offering online commercial real estate classes for those in or considering a career in the industry. The June 25 classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $35 for CALV members, or $40 for non-members. Participants can earn three continuing education credits for each class.