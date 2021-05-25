newsbreak-logo
Endemol Shine North America Taps TV Academy Exec as First-Ever Head of Inclusion/Social Responsibility (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michael Schneider
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndemol Shine North America has hired longtime TV Academy executive Karla Pita Loor in a new role where she will head up the company’s social responsibility efforts. As executive VP of enterprise inclusion and social responsibility, Pita Loor will report to Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas, Banijay, and president/CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, who made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the first position of its kind globally within Banijay.

