newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Eurovision Winners Måneskin Talk 'Offensive' Drug Accusations, and Bringing Italian Rock to the World

By Nick Vivarelli
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny artist who wins the Eurovision song contest is guaranteed to make a big splash — but Italian glam-rock band Måneskin, which won the 65th edition of the competition late last week, made an even bigger impression than they’d intended when, during a press conference immediately after their victory, vocalist Damiano David ducked his head down toward the table at which the group was seated, spawning immediate speculation that he’d snorted cocaine while the band spoke with reporters.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision Song Contest#Rock Music#Rock Band#Drugs#World Music#Italy#Popular Music#New Music#Bringing Italian#Danish#Spotify Global Chart#Italian Music#Winner#X Factor Italia#Song#Acts#Vocalist Damiano David#Guitarist Thomas Raggi#Chosen#Glastonbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesUS News and World Report

Italy Eurovision Winners Return Home to Cheers, a Drug Test

ROME (AP) — The Italian glam rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest returned home Sunday to the adulation of fans, congratulations from the government and so much speculation that the lead singer had snorted cocaine during the show that he vowed to take a drug test. “We want...
WorldMiddletown Press

Eurovision: Italian Heavy Metal Band Måneskin Wins 65th Song Contest

Italy, the bookies’ favorite going into the show, won with 524 points, while French chanteuse Barbara Pravi came in second with 499 points. Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears was in third place with 432 points. Meanwhile, the COVID-stricken Iceland, a fan favorite that was hyped up thanks to Netflix’s Iceland-centric “The Story of Fire Saga,” came in fourth with 378 points.
MusicRepublic

Eurovision: Italian lead singer to take voluntary drug test

ROME — The Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest returned home Sunday to the adulation of fans and so much speculation that the lead singer had snorted cocaine during the show that he offered to take a drug test. Maneskin lead singer Damiano David strongly denied he...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

James Newman tries to “focus on the positives” after Eurovision loss, Måneskin singer cleared of drug use

The UK’s Eurovision entrant James Newman has commented on his devastating ‘nul points’ score in this year’s contest at the weekend. Newman’s song ‘Embers’ received no points at all in either the jury or public votes. Meanwhile, Damiano David – vocalist for Italy’s winning act Måneskin – has been cleared of taking drugs during the event.
MusicBBC

Damiano David: Eurovision winner cleared of drug use by broadcaster

The lead singer of the Italian glam rock band which won the Eurovision Song Contest has been cleared of drug use. It follows an investigation and negative drug test, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says. Damiano David denied taking cocaine following online speculation after footage showed him leaning over a...
Celebritiesthenationalnews.com

Italian Eurovision winner Damiano David returns negative test after drug furore

Damiano David, the flamboyant singer of Italy's Eurovision-winning rockers Maneskin, has tested negative for drugs, contest organisers said on Monday. The red lederhosen-clad vocalist was tested after footage of him leaning over a table in the hospitality area of the competition in Rotterdam went viral. Eurovision, the annual televised pop...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Eurovision winner asks to take drug test after cocaine speculation

The lead singer of the Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest has asked to take a drug test to refute speculation that he sniffed cocaine during the show. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said Maneskin lead singer Damiano David “will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home”.
Celebritieswiwibloggs.com

Italy: Drug test confirms that Måneskin’s Damiano David did not use drugs in Eurovision green room

On Saturday evening the Twittersphere was alight with allegations that Måneskin’s Damiano David had used drugs in the Eurovision 2021 green room. This was based on some rather scant “evidence”: a video showed the singer leaning down at his table during the voting segment. It was also informed, perhaps, by unfair stereotypes about people involved in rock music.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Eurovision Winner Accused of Snorting Cocaine Live On Air Passes Drug Test

“I don’t use drugs,” said Damiano David, the lead singer of Italian glam rock band Måneskin, after he was accused of snorting cocaine during the live television broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest. “Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine. Please, don’t say that.”. Looks like David was right.
Musicaudacy.com

Case closed: The Italian metal band that won Eurovision was not doing drugs

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the biggest song competitions in the world as the 65th edition saw Italy be declared the winner. Italian metal band Måneskin secured the victory with the performance of their song "Zitti e buoni,” but it was their post-victory green room celebration that has caused controversy.
MusicThe Guardian

Eurovision: Måneskin lead singer cleared of taking drugs at final

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Måneskin did not take drugs during the grand final, an inquiry by organisers has concluded. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said Damiano David, frontman of the Italian rock group, had returned a negative result in a drugs test since the event on Saturday. The...
CelebritiesRefinery29

An Italian Group Is Accused Of Doing Cocaine On Live TV During Eurovision

Italian rock band Måneskin, who won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. taking a drug test for allegedly doing cocaine on the show's live, global broadcast. While the band anxiously awaited the results of the competition, some viewers noticed that lead singer Damiano David was bending his head down towards the table behind a bucket of beers. A clip of the moment went viral on Twitter, as the poster suggested that David appeared to be snorting a line of cocaine.
MusicTMZ.com

Eurovision Song Contest Winner Didn't Use Drugs During Celebration

The lead singer of the music group that won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest did NOT use drugs live on air during their celebration ... according to an official investigation. As we told you ... Damiano David of the Italian band Maneskin -- which took top honors at the singing competition -- was accused of snorting a bump of cocaine after video showed him lowering his head toward a table where the group was gathered.