Louisiana State

Statewide COVID restrictions nearly gone in Louisiana

WWL-TV
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that while the state's public health emergency surrounding COVID will remain for the time being, almost all of the restrictions concerning crowd sizes and mask wearing are being removed. “Thanks to the wide availability of vaccines and the 1.4 million...

www.wwltv.com
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
#Covid#Covid#Louisianans
