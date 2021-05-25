Statewide COVID restrictions nearly gone in Louisiana

Effective today, June 10th, the State of Utah has issued a Fire Restriction Order for all state lands and all unincorporated private lands within the state. The order states that “due to current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the record dry vegetation conditions and extreme fire danger throughout Utah, the State Forester has determined that measures must be taken to prevent the ignition of forest and rangeland fires.” The Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will remain in effect until rescinded by the Utah State Forester and include the following: No open fires of any kind except within established facilities in improved campgrounds or day use areas on public lands or permanently constructed fire pits at permanent private dwellings served by pressurized running water; No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, building, or developed recreation site or while in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation; No cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation; No operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrester. Among the limited people exempt from the order are on-duty firefighters in the performance of an official duty. Violations of this Fire Restriction Order is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 dollars.