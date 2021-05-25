newsbreak-logo
Eurovision Winners Måneskin Talk 'Offensive' Drug Accusations, and Bringing Italian Rock to the World

By Nick Vivarelli
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny artist who wins the Eurovision song contest is guaranteed to make a big splash — but Italian glam-rock band Måneskin, which won the 65th edition of the competition late last week, made an even bigger impression than they’d intended when, during a press conference immediately after their victory, vocalist Damiano David ducked his head down toward the table at which the group was seated, spawning immediate speculation that he’d snorted cocaine while the band spoke with reporters.

#Eurovision Song Contest#Rock Music#Rock Band#Drugs#World Music#Italy#Popular Music#New Music#Bringing Italian#Danish#Spotify Global Chart#Italian Music#Winner#X Factor Italia#Song#Acts#Vocalist Damiano David#Guitarist Thomas Raggi#Chosen#Glastonbury
