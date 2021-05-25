Eurovision Winners Måneskin Talk 'Offensive' Drug Accusations, and Bringing Italian Rock to the World
Any artist who wins the Eurovision song contest is guaranteed to make a big splash — but Italian glam-rock band Måneskin, which won the 65th edition of the competition late last week, made an even bigger impression than they’d intended when, during a press conference immediately after their victory, vocalist Damiano David ducked his head down toward the table at which the group was seated, spawning immediate speculation that he’d snorted cocaine while the band spoke with reporters.www.greenwichtime.com