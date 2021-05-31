Glen Burnie Man, 38, Arrested on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop in Millersville

A 38 year old man from Glen Burnie was arrested after drugs were recovered from his vehicle in Millersville.

On May 24, 2021, at approximately 12:16 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Veterans Highway at Brightview Drive in Millersville. Probable Cause was developed to search the vehicle which yielded multiple packages of suspected THC edibles, multiple packages of suspected CDS marijuana, and $375.00 US Currency.





The suspect was arrested, charged and identified as:





Brandon Joe Sessoms

DOB: 7/30/1982

500 block of Wimmer Road

Glen Burnie, Maryland