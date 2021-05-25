Man shot after he fired at house in Mexico

A report of shots fired has led to the arrest of a Paragould man on half a dozen felony charges. Greene County sheriff's deputies arrested Marlon Leach, 29, on charges of one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; commission of a terrorist act, a Class B felony; possession of between two and 10 grams of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine or cocaine), a Class C felony; and possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons (i.e. a convicted felon) and possession of less than two grams of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (excluding methamphetamine or cocaine), all Class D felonies. Leach also faces misdemeanor charges.