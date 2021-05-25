newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Man shot after he fired at house in Mexico

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO, Mo., (KHQA) — A man who started shooting at a home in Mexico, Mo., suffered a gunshot wound after the homeowners returned fire. The exchange of gunfire happened in the1000 block of West Breckenridge Street on Monday night. The man had been coming to the home on Breckenridge several...

khqa.com
Violent CrimesPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico resident shoots man reportedly firing gun at home

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico, Missouri, are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man hurt. According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Breckenridge Street. Police said a person at a home on Breckenridge Street shot the 30-year-old man after he The post Mexico resident shoots man reportedly firing gun at home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
