Virginia State

Vaccines will not be required to attend Virginia community colleges

By Amy Friedenberger
Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents, faculty and staff at Virginia’s community colleges will not be required to be vaccinated to be on campus this fall, the state system announced Tuesday. Glenn DuBois, the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said the decision was made in consultation with the 23 community colleges, which includes Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke and New River Valley Community College in Dublin. People who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask while on campus, which is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the state and CDC.

roanoke.com
