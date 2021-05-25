5 Organizations That Support Black Women’s Mental Health
Black women organizations that are for us, by us. Even though May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Black women need to know that their mental health matters — every damn day. Erica Richard, chair and medical director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital shares, “Women are at least twice as likely to experience an episode of major depression as men. And, compared to their Caucasian counterparts, African-American women are only half as likely to seek help.” The “strong Black woman” trope can leave many Black women feeling that needing help or places of vulnerability will make them weak.www.essence.com