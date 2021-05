The art of hand-painting china goes back centuries, but the craft really took off, both as an industry and as a hobby, in the Victorian era. Now, companies across the world are keeping the tradition alive with beautiful arrays of casual pottery in keeping with the friendly mood of the season. After all, in a matter of weeks, the thought of dinner parties with friends (inside!) seems doable. And if you’re anything like me, you’re already dreaming up ways to set an extra-special table at home to celebrate.