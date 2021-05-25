newsbreak-logo
US cuts Mexico's aviation safety rating, curbing new flights

Cover picture for the articleU.S. regulators have downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that prevents Mexican airlines from expanding flights to the United States just as travel is recovering from the pandemic. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it downgraded Mexico after finding that the country does not meet standards set by a...

