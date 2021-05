Paramount is set to release “Jackass 4” in theaters this fall, and it’s going to be batshit crazy if a new video (via Uproxx) from cast member Steve-O is any indication of what’s to come. The “Jackass” veteran revealed: “I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me.” Footage of the injection is shown in the video.