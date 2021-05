Fans have been waiting to see a new movie from filmmaker Edgar Wright virtually ever since his last film, 2017's Baby Driver, landed in theaters, and with his upcoming effort Last Night in Soho having earned a number of release date delays, we're left to devour any new update about the project we can get, with Empire Magazine revealing a new photo of Thomasin McKenzie from the new endeavor. Unfortunately, the photo leaves us with just as many questions about the effort as we had previously, with this new tease merely giving a glimpse at the look of the film. Check out the photo below and see Last Night in Soho on October 22nd.