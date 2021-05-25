newsbreak-logo
Nominations now open for Orlando Business Journal's 2021 CEOs of the Year

By Susan Lundine
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 4 days ago
If you've been thinking about nominating your company's top exec for Orlando Business Journal's CEOs of the Year, now's the time to take action. The deadline for nominations is June 24. The program will recognize the highest-level company executives who have had significant achievements in their careers in the past...

ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando
