Agree with our panel? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. A start for Stewart at centre forward and an impressive start at that. Stewart won a good percentage of headers and generally guided these towards team mates. He played well with his back to goal, generally controlling the ball and laying it off effectively. We saw some of his movement and pace that caught the eye over the border too. He took his goal very well and up until his withdrawal was a right handful all afternoon.