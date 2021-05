Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is marking a milestone, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wolf administration says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond their last required dose. That percentage stood at 50% on Thursday, according to federal data. The pace of vaccinations has been slowing for weeks. State Health Department data shows Pennsylvania ordered only about a quarter of the vaccine doses to which it was entitled last week, signaling a steep drop-off in demand.