Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon got a big co-sign from WarnerMedia’s CEO. Jason Kilar talked to a crowd during the virtual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit. Deadline managed to transcribe his comments about the upcoming series. HBO is making a huge bet on the follow-up to a massive franchise like Game of Thrones. (You can see a similar strategy in place for series like Harry Potter, which will also be getting a TV series here in short order.) The end of the original show left a bad taste in a lot of viewers’ mouths. It will be hard to wash that away. But, the network and the streaming platform are confident that people want to return to Westeros for more adventures despite the sketchy ending to the original series.