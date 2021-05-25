newsbreak-logo
Military officer facing mutiny charge after anti-vaccine speech

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — A military officer is facing charges after allegedly urging other members of the Canadian Armed Forces to disobey their orders by not helping with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The Department of National Defence says Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi has been charged with one count of persuading another...

